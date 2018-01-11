Catholic World News

German bishop: find positive responses to same-sex couples

January 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The vice-president of the German Catholic bishops’ conference has suggested giving new attention to same-sex couples and asking “how do we accompany them pastorally and liturgically?” Bishop Franz-Joseph Bode said that in discussions of pastoral care for homosexual couples, Church leaders should reflect: “Is there not so much positive and good and right, so that we have to be more just?”

