Catholic World News

Another Chinese church demolished

January 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: For the third time in recent weeks, government officials in China have razed a Christian church, in a new offensive against independent religious bodies. The Golden Lampstand Church in Linfen was bulldozed despite protests from members of the Protestant community. Muslim worshippers have reported similar destructive moves against their houses of worship.

