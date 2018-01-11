Catholic World News
Another Chinese church demolished
January 11, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: For the third time in recent weeks, government officials in China have razed a Christian church, in a new offensive against independent religious bodies. The Golden Lampstand Church in Linfen was bulldozed despite protests from members of the Protestant community. Muslim worshippers have reported similar destructive moves against their houses of worship.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
