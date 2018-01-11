Catholic World News

Amoris Laetitia brings ‘paradigm change’ to Church, says Cardinal Parolin

January 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that Amoris Laetitia illustrates a “paradigm change” that Pope Francis is bringing to Church teaching. In an interview with Vatican News, the Secretary of State said that the same “paradigm change” governs the Pope’s approach to reform of the Roman Curia. He spoke of “the deeper spirit which must animate every reform of the Curia, which is the fundamental dimension of Christian life—that is, conversion.”

