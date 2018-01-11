Catholic World News
World Watch List 2018: the 50 countries where it is most dangerous to follow Jesus
January 11, 2018
» Continue to this story on Open Doors USA
CWN Editor's Note: North Korea, Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan, and Pakistan top the list.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
