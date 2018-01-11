Catholic World News

Sunday Mass attendance falls to 37% in Poland

January 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Fewer than half of Sunday Mass attendees receive Holy Communion, according to the report. The Diocese of Tarnow, based in southeastern Poland, has the highest rate of Sunday Mass attendance (67%), the largest number of diocesan seminarians (175), and the largest number of priests (1,559).

