World Council of Churches delegation visits Protestants in China

January 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Three-Self Patriotic Movement is China’s official (and government-controlled) Protestant body. According to the report, “no visits or meetings with unofficial Protestant Christians are included in the program, although they make up the majority of Protestants in China.”

