Pakistan: bishops appeal for funds to assist those injured in church attack
January 11, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Eleven people were killed in a December terrorist attack on a Methodist church in Quetta, Pakistan.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
