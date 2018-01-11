Catholic World News
India: priest warns against worship of ‘Mother India’
January 11, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Citing a recent incident, Father Anand Muttungal, spokesman for the Bhopal diocese, said that “we must resist any attempt by Hindu extremist organizations to insist that we must worship the picture of the goddess India.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
