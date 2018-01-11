Catholic World News

India: priest warns against worship of ‘Mother India’

January 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Citing a recent incident, Father Anand Muttungal, spokesman for the Bhopal diocese, said that “we must resist any attempt by Hindu extremist organizations to insist that we must worship the picture of the goddess India.”

