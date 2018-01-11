Catholic World News

January 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Agence France-Presse

CWN Editor's Note: Soldiers from Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria are taking part in the offensive.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!