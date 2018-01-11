Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar Catholic Church inaugurates ‎new diocese ‎

January 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The event is significant because the diocese is the first Syro-Malabar diocese to provide pastoral care to India’s Syro-Malabar ‎faithful who live outside their traditional regions. (Previously, pastoral care of these Syro-Malabar faithful had been entrusted to Latin-rite bishops.) Click here for more information about the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

