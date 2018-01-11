Catholic World News

Pope Francis provides circus tickets for over 2000 of Rome’s poor

January 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis offers the joy of a night at the circus to Rome’s poor through the Papal Almoner, taking the opportunity to provide the services of health care professionals to those in need,” according to a Vatican News report.

