Pope Francis provides circus tickets for over 2000 of Rome’s poor
January 11, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis offers the joy of a night at the circus to Rome’s poor through the Papal Almoner, taking the opportunity to provide the services of health care professionals to those in need,” according to a Vatican News report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
