USCCB president calls for courage and commitment on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
January 11, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In his statement, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo refers to Sister Mary Antona Ebo. The first African-American sister to march with King in Selma, she died in November.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
