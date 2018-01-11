Catholic World News

USCCB president calls for courage and commitment on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his statement, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo refers to Sister Mary Antona Ebo. The first African-American sister to march with King in Selma, she died in November.

