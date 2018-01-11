Catholic World News
“The hymn of the ‘Gloria’ and the prayer of the Collect”: full text of Pope’s general audience
January 11, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of Pope Francis’ January 10 general audience, which took place in Paul VI Audience Hall.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!