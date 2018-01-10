Catholic World News

Contraception sometimes morally required, argues member of Pontifical Academy for Life

January 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A newly appointed member of the Pontifical Academy for Life has argued that there are some circumstances that “precisely for the sake of responsibility, require contraception.” Professor Maurizio Chiodi cited the papal document Amoris Laetitia as justification for his argument, which directly contradicts previous papal documents.

