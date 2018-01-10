Catholic World News

US bishops: papal directive does not require new translations of Mass

January 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has announced that a recent papal directive of liturgical translations, Magnum Principium, does not require a new translation of the liturgy. The USCCB committee on divine worship observed that the papal order “is not retroactive,” and the “approved translations remain in force.”

