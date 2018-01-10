Catholic World News

Australian journalist will give Cardinal Pell’s lawyers access to notes about abuse charges

January 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers representing Cardinal Pell have secured a journalist’s agreement to turn over the notes that she used as the basis for a book in which she recounted sex-abuse charges against the cardinal. Louise Milligan, the author of Cardinal, will provide computer files and recorded interviews with the cardinal’s accusers.

