Catholic World News
Pope, at general audience, says that the liturgy is a true school of prayer
January 10, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a synopsis of the Pope’s remarks, which were devoted to the Gloria and Collect of the Mass.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!