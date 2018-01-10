Catholic World News

Maryland Catholic school fires coach for being ‘alt-right member’

January 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on WDCW-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “This was not about politics,” said the president of the Academy of the Holy Cross in Kensington. “This is about extremism and hate.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.