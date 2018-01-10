Catholic World News
State Department names 10 ‘egregious’ religious freedom violators
January 10, 2018
» Continue to this story on US State Department
CWN Editor's Note: The 10 “countries of particular concern” are Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
