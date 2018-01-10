Catholic World News
Amid Venezuelan food shortage, religious sisters strive to save children
January 10, 2018
» Continue to this story on Global Sisters Report
CWN Editor's Note: The Global Sisters Report is published by the National Catholic Reporter.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!