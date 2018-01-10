Catholic World News
Democratic Republic of the Congo: ‘Church in firing line’
January 10, 2018
» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need
CWN Editor's Note: Aid to the Church in Need interviews Father Apollinaire Cibaka Cikongo, a seminary professor.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!