Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS renew call for advocacy on behalf of migrants, refugees

January 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholics Confront Global Poverty

CWN Editor's Note: The suggested message to congressional representatives states: “I lift my voice in support of refugees and migrants, and I urge you to protect poverty-reducing international assistance and include passage of the Dream Act (H.R. 3440/ S. 1615) in the final Fiscal Year 2018 appropriations bill.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.