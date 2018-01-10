Catholic World News

As ceasefire nears end, Colombia’s bishops urge dialogue between government, ELN

January 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Colombian conflict, which began in 1964 and has led to the death of over 175,000 civilians, has pitted the Colombian government against leftist guerillas. FARC (the main rebel group) and the government signed a peace agreement in 2016, and ELN (the 2nd-largest rebel group) declared a ceasefire during the Pope’s September visit.

