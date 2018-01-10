Catholic World News
Peruvian prisoners make 300,000 Rosaries for upcoming papal visit
January 10, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey to Chile and Peru begins on January 15 and concludes on January 22.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!