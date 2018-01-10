Catholic World News

24% of fathers live apart from their children

January 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of fathers who live apart from at least one child varies markedly by race and by education level, according to the Pew Research Center.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.