US Supreme Court declines challenge against Mississippi’s ‘conscience law’

January 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has declined to hear a legal challenge against a Mississippi law that protects supporters of traditional marriage. The law, entitled the Conscience Protection Act, bars the state from pursuing discrimination complaints against individuals who, on the basis of their religious beliefs, define marriage as a union of a man and a woman.

