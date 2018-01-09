Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell’s accuser dies before trial date

January 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: One of the men accusing Cardinal George Pell of sexual misconduct has died of leukemia, before the scheduled March 5 hearing of the charges. Australian prosecutors have not yet revealed any details about the charges against the cardinal, so it is difficult to assess the impact of the death of Damian Dignan. Cardinal Pell has consistently said that the charges against him are false.

