Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Mississippi’s conscience law
January 09, 2018
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: The action leaves in effect the state’s Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
