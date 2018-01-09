Catholic World News

Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Mississippi’s conscience law

January 09, 2018

Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The action leaves in effect the state’s Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
