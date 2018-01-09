Catholic World News
Russian Orthodox Patriarch issues Christmas message
January 09, 2018
» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate
CWN Editor's Note: The Russian Orthodox Church celebrated Christmas on January 7.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!