Irish, English prelates pay tribute to the late Peter Sutherland

January 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sutherland, who died on January 7, was the former attorney general of Ireland, head of the World Trade Organization, chairman of the BP oil company, and chairman of Goldman Sachs International. He also served as president of the International Catholic Migration Commission.

