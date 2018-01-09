Catholic World News

Al-Azhar University convenes Muslims and Christians to discuss the ‘Jerusalem issue’

January 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Grand Imam of al-Azhar recently condemned terrorist attacks on Coptic Christians “in the strongest terms” and called upon Egypt’s Muslims to celebrate Christmas to show their solidarity with Christians.

