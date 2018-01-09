Catholic World News

January 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen’s announcement of the decision.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!