Catholic World News
8,000 college students attend FOCUS conference
January 09, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: The Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) was founded in 1998 and is located on 137 campuses.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!