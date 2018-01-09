Catholic World News

Korean prelate prays for the success of talks between the two Koreas

January 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik of Daejeon praised South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who assumed office last May, for his efforts to improve relations with North Korea.

