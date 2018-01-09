Catholic World News
Korean prelate prays for the success of talks between the two Koreas
January 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik of Daejeon praised South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who assumed office last May, for his efforts to improve relations with North Korea.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
