Priest attacked in Central African Republic

January 09, 2018

A priest known for his work of conciliating Christians and Muslims in the Central African Republic was the victim of a January 4 assault and knife attack.

Father Alain Blaise Bissialo has sheltered Muslims whose lives have been threatened in the nation’s ongoing conflict. Following the attack, the priest was airlifted to the nation’s capital, and his condition has stabilized.

“The attackers stole money from a safe and the priest’s computer,” another priest told Agence France-Presse.

