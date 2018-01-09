Catholic World News

6 kidnapped Catholics, included 3 nuns, regain freedom in Nigeria

January 09, 2018

Continue to this story on Vanguard

CWN Editor's Note: In December, Pope Francis pleaded for the release of the sisters, who were abducted in November.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
