6 kidnapped Catholics, included 3 nuns, regain freedom in Nigeria
January 09, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In December, Pope Francis pleaded for the release of the sisters, who were abducted in November.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
