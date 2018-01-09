Catholic World News
Italy’s coast guard rescues scores of migrants off Libyan coast
January 09, 2018
» Continue to this story on Euronews
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (1/9 Italian ed.) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!