Vatican now had diplomatic ties with 183 nations

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See now has diplomatic relations with 183 countries, the Vatican announced on January 8. An annual accounting of diplomatic affairs—released in time for the Pope’s yearly address to the Vatican diplomatic corps—showed the opening of diplomatic relations with Myanmar in 2017. The Vatican also has ties with the European Union and the Order of Malta, and representation with the Arab League.

