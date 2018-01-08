Catholic World News

Muslim converts protest Pope’s statements on Islam

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: More than 1,700 converts from Islam to Christianity have signed an open letter to Pope Francis, protesting the Pontiff’s public statements affirming the value of the Muslim faith. “Don’t your words shed doubt on the solid basis for the choice we have made?” the converts ask.

