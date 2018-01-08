Catholic World News

Schedule released for papal visit to Chile, Peru

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has updated the official schedule for the visit by Pope Francis to Chile and Peru, which will take place January 15 to 21.

