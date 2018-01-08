Catholic World News
Russian intervention in Syria stopped slaughter of Christians, says Moscow Patriarch
January 08, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill said that because of Russia’s intervention in Syria, “the genocide of Christians was stopped.” The Russian prelate said that Orthodox leaders from the Middle East had thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his help when they visited Moscow.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!