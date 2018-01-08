Catholic World News

Russian intervention in Syria stopped slaughter of Christians, says Moscow Patriarch

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill said that because of Russia’s intervention in Syria, “the genocide of Christians was stopped.” The Russian prelate said that Orthodox leaders from the Middle East had thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his help when they visited Moscow.

