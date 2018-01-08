Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops’ leader decries Maduro regime

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Rafael Padró Sanchez of Cumana criticized the “Castroite Marxism” of the Venezuelan government, and said that the Catholic hierarchy would speak out “in defense of life and the rights of the people,” as he opened a meeting of the country’s episcopal conference. The archbishop spoke out against violence, but called for an “internal rebellion as a sign of moral health” in the troubled country.

