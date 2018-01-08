Catholic World News

El Paso bishop: what happens to the 192,000 US citizen children of Salvadoran TPS parents?

January 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on The Hill

CWN Editor's Note: Temporary Protected Status (TPS) “is a temporary, renewable, and statutorily authorized immigration status that allows individuals to remain and work lawfully in the US during a period in which it is deemed unsafe for nationals of that country to return home,” the US bishops’ conference explained recently. The USCCB has called for an 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.