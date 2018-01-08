Catholic World News
Repression in DR Congo: 5 dead, 134 churches surrounded, 6 priests arrested on 12/31
January 08, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Fides reports on the scope of government repression as lay Catholics helped lead pro-democracy protests on December 31. The nation’s bishops have denounced the attacks on churches and peaceful protestors.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
