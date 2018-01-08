Catholic World News

Repression in DR Congo: 5 dead, 134 churches surrounded, 6 priests arrested on 12/31

January 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Fides reports on the scope of government repression as lay Catholics helped lead pro-democracy protests on December 31. The nation’s bishops have denounced the attacks on churches and peaceful protestors.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.