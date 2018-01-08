Catholic World News
USCCB’s top lobbyist trades political realm for parish catechesis
January 08, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Jayd Henricks, the US bishops’ chief lobbyist for the past 6 years, will work for the Augustine Institute.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
