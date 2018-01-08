Catholic World News

Report: at least 23 attacks on Christians in India during Christmas season

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, president of the bishops’ conference, said that “the trust of Indian Christians in the government is coming to an end.” A Protestant pastor observed, “Never in my memory have we experienced the intolerance we are experiencing now.”

