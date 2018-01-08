Catholic World News

January 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: John Grondelski, the author of this article, is former associate dean of the School of Theology at Seton Hall University.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!