Jakarta archdiocese declares 2018 as ‘year of unity’

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Amid divisions in Indonesian society, Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo has introduced an image of Our Lady of All Ethnicities. The nation of 261 million is 87% Muslim, 7% Protestant, and 3% Catholic. Indonesia is the world’s 4th-most populous country and has more Muslims than any other nation.

