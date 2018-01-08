Catholic World News

Egypt: Coptic Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in new cathedral amid tight security

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, attended the first sacred liturgy in the new Coptic Orthodox cathedral, located east of Cairo. The Coptic Orthodox Church (background) celebrates Christmas on January 7.

