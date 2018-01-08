Catholic World News

Remember the significance of your baptism, Pope tells faithful

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for video of the Pope’s Angelus address for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, delivered on January 7 to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

